LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Norwich mom was arrested Thursday after leaving her 2-year-old in a car unattended earlier this month, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child on Sept. 13 around 10:11 a.m. at the Gales Ferry Pediatrics. When officers arrived on the scene, they found several nurses outside of a vehicle and banging on the windows.

Officers then said that there was a toddler in the car that was not responding to the banging. Police were not able to locate the mother of the child, later identified as 31-year-old Danielle Gomez from Norwich, which resulted in officers smashing in the front windows.

Police said Gomez came out of the building shortly after and was able to unlock the vehicle. Once the officers were able to make contact with the child, they were able to determine that the child was sleeping.

After an investigation, police learned that Gomez had left the toddler in the car for more than 30 minutes while she brought her newborn in for an appointment. Gomez was then arrested on Sept. 28 on charges of risk of injury and leaving a child younger than 12 unsupervised.