Norwich mom says COVID helped save son’s life after discovery of rare genetic condition

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– In front of Backus Hospital, a Norwich woman says an emergency room physician was able to diagnose a rare genetic condition her son had and saved his life. She also says COVID played a part in saving his life.

Nicole Wilson brought her son Michael there after he had a chest pain that made him fall in the shower. He was diagnosed with COVID and had just finished quarantining. But she wanted to make sure it wasn’t a complication of COVID. She thought it was just heartburn.

But when she got there she says an astute provider did bloodwork and also a CT scan, and discovered her son had Marfan Syndrome, which causes aortic aneurysms. And the one he had could have killed him with in days if he hadn’t caught it.

“Because Michael had COVID not only did it save his life, but it saved my other kids lives,” said Wilson.

Wilson says she would like to get a therapy dog for Michael just in case if she’s not there and anyone else is not there, and his medical condition causes more complications, that the dog may be able to detect that and get help. 

