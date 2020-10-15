Norwich, New London to remain in Phase 3 to help restaurants despite uptick of Covid-19 cases

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Norwich is one of the hot spots for COVID positive cases in the state, along with New London. Through an executive order early this week the governor allowed local leaders to decide if they wanted to roll back Phase Three or stay in Phase Three.

Both cities decided to stay in Phase Three and that’s good news for folks here at Olde Tymes Restaurant because they can keep the restaurant at 75 percent capacity.

Related: Mayor says New London will stay at Phase 3 reopening after Gov. Lamont gives cities option to revert

They have made a lot of changes to keep up with the new regulations and are glad they don’t have to go back to Phase Two. City leaders in both Norwich and New London say science shows the recent spikes are not attributed to restaurants.

“The Uncas Health District does a very good job at contact tracing and what’s that shown is that the infections are not coming from the restaurants or the events. They’re coming from some people getting careless with social distancing. Small groups of people, things like that that add up,” said John Salamone, Norwich City Manager.

When things were at 50 percent, only every other booth could be open. So this one was closed while the other one was open. But now at 75 percent they can have both booths open and they put up these barriers so the parties are separated.