NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich fire marshals are investigating a blaze that included a garage with an electric vehicle inside, according to officials.

Crews responded at about 9 a.m. Thursday to a home on Washington Street for the garage fire, according to firefighters. The garage was near the back of the property and wasn’t occupied, which allowed for the fire to grow before it was discovered.

The fire caused “significant damage” to the garage, according to authorities.