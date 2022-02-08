Norwich PD investigate assault involving hatchet-type weapon

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Norwich are investigating an assault involving a hatchet-type weapon Tuesday.

Around 4:21 p.m., the Norwich Police Department Patrol and Detective Division responded to a home on Cliff Street for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, police said two injured people were located.

Police said it is believed to have been a targeted attack against the two people, both of whom live at the home.

According to police, both people were brought to William W. Backus Hospital for non-life-threatening lacerations believed to have been caused by a hatchet-type weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwich Police Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 or investigating Detective Steve Callender at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3154.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Norwich PD investigate assault involving hatchet-type weapon

News /

WATCH: Fight brings boy's basketball game to a halt in New London

News /

Norwich women among small business owners who received Women’s Equity Match Grants

News /

Norwich woman among small business owners who received grant

News /

Barricaded subject behind shelter in place in police custody

News /

Criminal Justice Commission meeting Wednesday to discuss removal of Chief State's Attorney

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss