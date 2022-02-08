Norwich PD investigate assault involving hatchet-type weapon

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Norwich are investigating an assault involving a hatchet-type weapon Tuesday.

Around 4:21 p.m., the Norwich Police Department Patrol and Detective Division responded to a home on Cliff Street for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, police said two injured people were located.

Police said it is believed to have been a targeted attack against the two people, both of whom live at the home.

According to police, both people were brought to William W. Backus Hospital for non-life-threatening lacerations believed to have been caused by a hatchet-type weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwich Police Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 or investigating Detective Steve Callender at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3154.

