NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — There were 26 overdoses just last weekend in Norwich. Four of them were fatal while 22 were not, in part because Narcan was used or the person received treatment from emergency responders.

This is particularly concerning because those overdoses were not just opioid overdoses. Some of them also involved cocaine and crack cocaine.

According to the Department of Public Health, there were a total of six fatal overdoses in New London County between Saturday and Monday. In addition to the four in Norwich, there was also one in New London and one in Jewett City, which is a section of Griswold.

“We’re working with officers on the different cases to see if there’s a common link between any of the bags that were found at the both fatal and non-fatal overdoses to see if there is a commonality,” said Norwich Police Det. Richard Cannata.

“I can’t even imagine the feeling somebody would have, to be with somebody who is having an overdose and not being able to do something to help them,” said Patrick McCormack, director of health for the Uncas Health District.

What makes this potentially even more dangerous is that someone using cocaine or marijuana might not expect there would be fentanyl in the drug and they may not have Narcan nearby if there is an overdose.

