NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old was taken to a hospital for evaluation Monday morning after he was hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Norwich police.

The crash happened when the student was running across the street to reach his bus stop, located at the intersection of Third and Central avenues, according to police. Responders were able to get to the scene in two minutes.

The driver of the car was not hurt, according to police. The bus was slightly delayed for the students.

The crash is under investigation.