NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwich Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man they believe is responsible for a domestic violence incident in the city.

The man, 32-year-old David Holland Jr. of Norwich, told police he would turn himself in on Tuesday, but failed to do so. Police said he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The arrest warrant stems from an incident on October 1. Police responded to the Boswell Avenue for a report of shots fired just after 6 p.m. and found a car that had been intentionally shot multiple times outside of a home. The car was unoccupied at the time of the shooting and no one was injured, police said.

Police believe the incident, which was domestic related, was a targeted attack, directly specifically toward the victim.

Holland Jr. was issued an arrest warrant for unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and criminal mischief. His bond will be set at $750,000.

In addition to the warrant, Holland Jr. has an additional active arrest warrant for threatening in the second degree for telephonic threats he made while on the phone with Norwich police, stating he would terrorize the town.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Holland Jr. Anyone with information is urged to reach out to Detective Wright at (860) 886-5561 EXT. #3159, by email via kwright@cityofnorwich.org. Additionally, the department can be reached through the anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 EXT. #4.

