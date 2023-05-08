NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwich Police Department is investigating after a body was found at Mohegan Park on Thursday.

Around 4:15 p.m., a citizen walking through the park noticed something pultruding from the ground and called police.

Norwich police determined there was a dead body at the scene.

The identity of the victim and cause of death is unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call lead Detective Ken Wright at 860-886-5561 extension #3159 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-(886-5561) option #4