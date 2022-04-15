NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwich Police Department is investigating a home invasion that took place in the city early Friday morning.

Police responded to a call of a person distraught in the roadway in the area of 495 Laurel Hill around 12:46 a.m.

Officials determined there was a home invasion at an apartment located in the Thamesview Apartments.

One victim was transported to Backus Hospital and later released with minor injuries, police said.

While there are two suspects at this time, their identities are unknown. Police said the incident is isolated to the parties involved.

This is an active investigation. Police urge anyone with information to reach out to Detective Cannata at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3138 or via the anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4.