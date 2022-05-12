NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwich Police Department is investigating a death after a man accidentally fell from a building rooftop on Thursday.

Police responded to Bath Street around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a body lying face down in the street. At the scene, officials discovered a man that was determined to be dead.

According to police, the incident is being deemed an accidental fall from a building rooftop adjacent to the Wauregan Parking Garage. Police indicated that no foul play evidence was found.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to reach out to Detective Reichard at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3157 or via email at sreichard@cityofnorwich.org. Tips may be made anonymously at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4.