NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police are investigating a shooting in the city Sunday night.

Police responded to 418 Norwich Ave. just before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers located several shell casings in the area.

According to police, no one was reported shot or injured in the incident. Police believe this is a targeted attack against the victim.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Detective Ken Wright at (860) 886-5561 or via the Norwich police tip line at (860) 886-5561 option #4.