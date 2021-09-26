Norwich Police investigate ‘shots fired’ incident at VFW Club on Pratte Avenue

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Police are investigating a ‘shots fired’ incident at the VFW Club on 36 Pratte Avenue early Sunday morning.

At around 12:41 a.m., police received two 911 calls for the report of “shots fired” at the VFW Club. As officers arrived on scene, several people at the establishment reported hearing gunshots outside.

Officers spoke with witnesses and located evidence at the scene.

At this time, no victim(s) has been identified and there are no reported injuries. This is an active and ongoing investigation as police look for the suspects involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Hawrylik at (860)-886-5561 Ext. #3159, by email chawrylik@cityofnorwich.org, or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860)-886-5561 Ext. #4. All information will be kept confidential.

