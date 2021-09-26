Norwich Police investigate ‘shots fired’ incident at VFW Club on Pratte Avenue

New London

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:
norwich police 3_310536

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Police are investigating a ‘shots fired’ incident at the VFW Club on 36 Pratte Avenue early Sunday morning.

At around 12:41 a.m., police received two 911 calls for the report of “shots fired” at the VFW Club. As officers arrived on scene, several people at the establishment reported hearing gunshots outside.

Officers spoke with witnesses and located evidence at the scene.

At this time, no victim(s) has been identified and there are no reported injuries. This is an active and ongoing investigation as police look for the suspects involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Hawrylik at (860)-886-5561 Ext. #3159, by email chawrylik@cityofnorwich.org, or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860)-886-5561 Ext. #4. All information will be kept confidential.

Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

92-year-old woman killed in Mystic house fire

News /

Man seriously injured after being struck by train in Norwich

News /

New roundabout built in Norwich to calm traffic, help revitalize city

News /

Norwich man arrested, charged with manslaughter in connection to domestic incident in January

News /

Beavers in a brook: Old Lyme homeowners says beaver dam causing his yard to flood, house to sink

News /

Digital First: New London restaurant’s answer to staff shortages: robots

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss