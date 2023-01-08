NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich authorities are investigating an apartment fire that damaged a building earlier this week.

Crews were called at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 112 Norwich Avenue for the fire, according to police. Six other fire departments were called in to help due to the fire’s size and how quickly it spread.

The fire marshal’s office, along with the police fire investigation unit and accelerate detection K-9s from the Connecticut State Police are investigating the cause.

Police have not announced how much damage the fire did or how many people were displaced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3571 or by emailing jszuba@cityofnorwich.org. Tips can be given anonymously at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4.