NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night.

Police says at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then fled.

The suspect was wearing all black and a white mask below the eyes down. He is about 5’9″ tall and is believed to be light skinned or Hispanic. When last seen he was heading toward Stop & Shop.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Norwich Police is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with any information is asked to call 860-886-5561 ext. 5164 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 ext. 4. All information will be kept confidential.