Norwich police investigating bank robbery

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police responded to a report of a bank robbery on West Main Street Friday morning.

Police said at around 9:48am, the suspect went into the Eastern Connecticut Savings Bank and robbed it.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Norwich police at (860) 886-5561.

