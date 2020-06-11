Norwich police investigating homicide of 52-year-old man

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man, which has been ruled a homicide.

Police say on Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., they responded to an apartment on Laurel Hill Avenue for a report of an unresponsive man.

Further investigation revealed that the unidentified man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Police determined the incident happened early Wednesday morning.

Police believe this incident was a targeted attack against the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Norwich Police Detective Division at 860-886-5561–Extension 3151 or 3150, or use Extension 4 to call the Norwich PD anonymous tip line.