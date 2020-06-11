Breaking News
State Police return to search Avon property linked to Jennifer Dulos

Norwich police investigating homicide of 52-year-old man

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:
norwich police 3_310536

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man, which has been ruled a homicide.

Police say on Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., they responded to an apartment on Laurel Hill Avenue for a report of an unresponsive man.

Further investigation revealed that the unidentified man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Police determined the incident happened early Wednesday morning.

Police believe this incident was a targeted attack against the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Norwich Police Detective Division at 860-886-5561–Extension 3151 or 3150, or use Extension 4 to call the Norwich PD anonymous tip line.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mystic Seaport Museum fights racism and promotes diversity with new learning program

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystic Seaport Museum fights racism and promotes diversity with new learning program"

Three Rivers Community College, Norwich, hosting, virtual, open house, new students,

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Three Rivers Community College, Norwich, hosting, virtual, open house, new students,"

Coast Guard Academy under investigation after allegedly failing to handle racial harassment claims

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard Academy under investigation after allegedly failing to handle racial harassment claims"

Trick Shot Trending: Ledyard High graduate goes viral with his basketball trick shots

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Trick Shot Trending: Ledyard High graduate goes viral with his basketball trick shots"

Stonington HS senior surprised with $20K scholarship to college from local business owner

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stonington HS senior surprised with $20K scholarship to college from local business owner"

Rise Up Mystic rallies for change in support of Black Lives Matter

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rise Up Mystic rallies for change in support of Black Lives Matter"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss