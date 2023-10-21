NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police apprehended a wanted man following a search near the New London Turnpike Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, Zachary Verley, 28, had a warrant stemming from a prior incident during a welfare check at 527 New London Turnpike earlier in the week.

Police were called to the same location at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in an attempt to arrest Verley. Verley is believed to have left the home on foot before police arrived.

Officers searched the area with the assistance of officers and K9 units from State Police. An Everbridge message was also sent to the community alerting them to Verley’s presence.

At 4:15 p.m. Norwich Police began receiving calls with sightings of Verley. He was taken into custody in the area of Sycamore St.

Verley was initially charged with Interfering with an Officer. After being taken into custody he was also charged with Carrying a dangerous weapon, Criminal violation of a Restraining Order and Assault on Public Safety.