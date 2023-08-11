The suspect who allegedly robbed Chelsea Groton Bank in Norwich Monday.

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday at the Chelsea Groton Bank, authorities said.

Officers responded to 444 West Main Street for the report of a bank robbery at 2:50 p.m. Authorities learned that an individual entered the bank and demanded money and then exited the bank.

Police said the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was described as a light-skinned, tan male.

Norwich police released photographs of the suspect on Friday that can be seen below.

According to police, the Dime Bank in Norwich was also robbed on Monday. Police said the suspect in the Dime Bank robbery was also described as a light-skinned, tan male.

Police did not say if the two bank robberies are connected.

The Norwich Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Det. Matthew Seidel at 860-886-5561 at #3138.