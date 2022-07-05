NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police responded to an overnight shooting that took place in the early morning on Tuesday.

Officers said they received numerous 911 calls just after midnight on Tuesday morning reporting a shooting near Convent Avenue. Upon arrival, police said they found a 23-year-old man suffering a serious gunshot wound.

Investigators believe that this man, whose identity has not been released, was a targeted victim in this attack.

The man was transported to Backus Hospital for his injuries, and officials stated he is in critical condition.

Police said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has related information is asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561, Detective Callender (extension 3154), or the anonymous tip line (860) 886-5561, extension 4.