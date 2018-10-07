New London

Norwich Police respond to reported hit and run

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) - Norwich Police responded to a reported Hit and Run on 11th Street Saturday night. 

Officials say a person was walking to their car when they got hit by a passing vehicle that then fled the scene. 

No details on the injuries yet but the police say the victim did not lose consciousness. 

The vehicle is described as a dark colored SUV. 

This is a breaking news story and we will update it as information becomes available. 
 

