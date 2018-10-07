Norwich Police respond to reported hit and run

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved WTNH File photo.

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) - Norwich Police responded to a reported Hit and Run on 11th Street Saturday night.

Officials say a person was walking to their car when they got hit by a passing vehicle that then fled the scene.

No details on the injuries yet but the police say the victim did not lose consciousness.

The vehicle is described as a dark colored SUV.

This is a breaking news story and we will update it as information becomes available.

