Norwich Police respond to reported hit and run
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) - Norwich Police responded to a reported Hit and Run on 11th Street Saturday night.
Officials say a person was walking to their car when they got hit by a passing vehicle that then fled the scene.
No details on the injuries yet but the police say the victim did not lose consciousness.
The vehicle is described as a dark colored SUV.
This is a breaking news story and we will update it as information becomes available.
