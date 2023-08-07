Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Norwich on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Norwich on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Norwich police said the suspect entered Dime Bank on Norwich Avenue and presented a note demanding money. Police said the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money and exited the bank right after.

Police said the suspect appeared to be a light-skinned tan male.

Noriwch police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact Det. Matthew Seidel at 860-886-5561 extension #3138 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option #4.