NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police are searching for a missing woman and child.

Officers said 32-year-old Kyley Chornoby and 10-month-old Kayden Chornoby were last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

They believe Kyley may be operating a grey, 2013 GMC Terrain with Connecticut registration AY68905.

Those with information should call police at (860) 886-5561 extension 6.