NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a person of interest who is responsible for a shooting in Norwich that left one person dead.

Wednesday, around 1:40 p.m., the Norwich Police Patrol and Detective Division, received reports of a person shot in the area of 14 Sandy Lane.

When officers arrived they found a victim, Camaury Jabezz Norman, with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to William W. Backus Hospital, and was pronounced dead at 3:41 p.m., according to police.

This incident is currently under investigation as a homicide by the Norwich Police.

They are in search of a person of interest, Stancovitch Fabre, as well as the vehicle he may have been driving–an older model, two-door, red Mustang, police said.

The Norwich Police Department is asking anyone who has information to please call lead Detective Ken Wright at 860-886-5561, extension #3159 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option #4.

No further information is available as this investigation is still ongoing.