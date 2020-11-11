Norwich post office holds hiring event to gear up for holiday rush

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– The U.S. Postal Service is ramping up for the holidays. They held a drive-through hiring event looking for seasonal help heading into their busiest time of year.

The holidays are coming and the United States Postal Service is making a big push to hire on Veterans Day.

“We like to outreach to our veterans and the community. The Postal Service is one of the major supporters of veterans. We have a lot of great veterans that work for us now. The veterans, especially during these times, looking for a little extra in their paycheck, this is a great place to come and do it,” said David Saraceno, Postmaster, Deep River.

They’re not only hiring vets, the postal service is looking to bring on as many as 150 people at this Norwich facility. They expect this holiday season to be busier than ever.

“We are anticipating a larger parcel volume than the past because of certain circumstances. People are more comfortable ordering online and we have to facilitate that. We are Santa’s elves essentially,” said Saraceno.

It’s a 24/7 operation that starts right after Thanksgiving. They’re looking for seasonal work that could lead to employment down the road.

“Will be looking to do a lot of hiring in the next several months so now is a great time if someone wants to come work at this facility, it’s a great experience to learn how busy we can get during Christmas time. And as the months go on, more positions open, we’d love to take those people back and keep them working with us,” said Saraceno.

We mentioned they’re looking to hire a bunch of people for these seasonal positions but if you missed out on Wednesday’s event you can take care of it online at Usps.com/careers and search for the Norwich facility.