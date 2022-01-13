Norwich public schools to close Friday due to staffing shortages

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A classroom in a school (Nexstar, file)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich public schools will be closed Friday due to staffing shortages.

In a letter to families and staff, Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow said 133 staff members have already called in as absent and there are only 40 people to cover them, including all members of the district administrative team.

The absences include three nurses, four assistant principals, one principal, 56 teachers, 33 paras, six registered behavior technicians, one BCBA, five social workers, one psychologist and two school counselors.

Stringfellow said the number of absences is “likely to increase significantly” by the time school would start Friday morning.

“It would not be safe for our students and staff to hold school tomorrow. For the past two weeks, we have been using every resource at our disposal to cover the mass staff absences we have been experiencing. However, we do not have the personnel to cover this number of vacancies,” Stringfellow said.

Stringfellow said because she does not have the authority to schedule a remote learning day, the school day will need to be made up in June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Norwich Board of Education in favor of school resource officers returning to middle schools

News /

Firefighters battle flames at 2-alarm fire in downtown New London

News /

How to avoid burst pipes this winter

News /

Home heating safety tips during cold weather

News /

Eastern Conn. cleaning up after winter wallop

News /

All ICU beds occupied at Backus Hospital in Norwich; Lawrence + Memorial seeing rise in COVID cases

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss