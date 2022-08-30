Fireclay sinks are not mass-produced. They are usually handmade, making each one unique.

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Public Utilities is asking its customers to conserve water at both commercial and residential buildings due to the ongoing drought conditions.

NPU is asking its water customers to reduce their use by 10 percent.

“With the ongoing drought in the region and no significant rain in the immediate weather forecast, we are approaching a serious water supply situation. Therefore, we must strongly encourage our customers to be more aware of how they are using water,” said Chris LaRose, General Manager of NPU. “It would be very helpful to have all our customers reduce their water usage by 10% in the coming weeks.”

According to NPU, its two reservoirs are at 72.43 percent of their capacity and with no rain expected this week, those levels are expected to go likely below 70 percent by the end of the week. NPU says they only have approximately 228 days of water supply in its reservoirs.

To reduce water use, NPU suggests:

Taking shorter showers

Only running dishwashers and washing machines with full loads

Limiting non-essential water use, such as watering lawns and gardens or washing cars

Hold off on refilling any swimming pools.

