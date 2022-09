NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Public Utilities worked to restore a major power outage in the city on Friday.

According to NPU, the outage was a result of a mechanical failure within one of their substations.

While it took between 60-90 minutes, power has now been restored.

NPU is working to investigate the outage to see exactly what happened within the substation and see what they could do to prevent this from happening again.

