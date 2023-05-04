NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Two schools in Norwich are in a “hold all students” protocol following a shots fired call nearby, police said.

Norwich police responded to 3 Sullivan Dr. to investigate a report of shots fired. No victims were injured, police said.

Due to the close proximity, both Stanton Elementary and Teachers Memorial Junior High were placed on a lockdown.

Although the lockdown was lifted, police said schools are now in a “hold all students” protocol.

Extra police officers remain at schools as a precaution.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app