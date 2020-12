NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Detroit Tigers will no longer be an affiliate of the Norwich Sea Unicorns.

The local team found out through a press release and social media post from the Detroit Tigers Wednesday.

New look, same @RoadToDetroit.



Here’s who we’ve invited to be our Minor League affiliates for 2021 and beyond. pic.twitter.com/uvQrvnryk8 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) December 9, 2020

The Sea Unicorns are in the process of evaluating all of their options to continue to provide baseball for their fans for years to come.

Read the full statement from the Norwich Sea Unicorns below: