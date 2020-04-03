Live Now
President Trump, White House task force give daily coronavirus briefing

Norwich Sikh community provides free meals Mondays, Fridays outside restaurant

New London

by: Tina Detelj

Posted: / Updated:

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– The Royal Punjabi restaurant is open for delivery and to go orders only. But Friday, the chef is busier than usual.

He’s preparing meals which the Sikh community is providing for any member of the Norwich community free of charge on Mondays and Fridays. They are the only evening meals offered in the city to those in need.

Norwich public schools picked up twenty of them.

“There’s a concept called Seva which means selfless service in our community and Langer is another tradition and concept in our religion, which is community kitchen,” said Swaranjit Singh Khalsa, who is a member of the Sikh community in Norwich and sits on the Board of Education.

Friday night, they’re giving out pasta meals and on Monday it will be rice and beans. It is all in keeping with the healthy vegetarian Punjabi diet.

Members of the Sikh community already provide free meals on Sunday outside the St. Vincent de Paul soup kitchen. 

After 9/11 they say Sikhs were targeted because people weren’t familiar with their culture and that has changed somewhat since then.

“This will give us exposure as well, like who we are, where we are from. Nobody even knows that Sikhs are from Punjab,” said Khalsa. “So it’s very important for our broader community to know who their neighbors are.”

The meals are given out between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. outside The Royal Punjabi restaurant on Mondays and Fridays.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus peaks: When each county is estimated to see its max virus-related hospitalizations

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus peaks: When each county is estimated to see its max virus-related hospitalizations"

Norwich Sikh community provides free meals Mondays, Fridays outside restaurant

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Norwich Sikh community provides free meals Mondays, Fridays outside restaurant"

New London opens isolation center for coronavirus patients who don't have safe place to go

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New London opens isolation center for coronavirus patients who don't have safe place to go"

UConn's mascot, Johnathan the Husky, visits animals at Mystic Aquarium while the public is stuck at home amid coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "UConn's mascot, Johnathan the Husky, visits animals at Mystic Aquarium while the public is stuck at home amid coronavirus outbreak"

One Good Thing: East Great Plain FD makes a pair of birthdays better

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: East Great Plain FD makes a pair of birthdays better"

Pandemic leads to WIC concerns at grocery stores for some families

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic leads to WIC concerns at grocery stores for some families"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss