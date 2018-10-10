Norwich students receive new winter coats
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) - The gymnasium at the John B. Stanton Elementary School was filled with winter coats of all colors and sizes.
"We're going to try on some coats okay?" volunteer Janna Paulino told kindergarten student Haleigha Davis,
Students were given personalized service and service with a smile.
"To make sure that you're comfortable," Paulino told Davis as she made sure the coat she chose was the right fit. "Okay good job. High five."
All 337 students at the John B. Stanton Elementary school got new winter coats Wednesday.
Davis told News8 why she picked out her coat. "Because I like color pink," she said.
It's all thanks to Operation Warm.
"This school has a 97 percent free and reduced lunch rate so we do it based off of need," explained Lauren Holloway with Operation Warm.
The non-profit which only keeps 5 cents for every dollar donated to cover operating costs partnered with Ivory Ella for this giveaway.
Paulino is one of the workers who volunteered to help.
"Right now I'm having the time of my life," said Paulino. "It's awesome."
Company co-founder Matt Fiano has a special connection with these students. He was once a teacher in Norwich.
"It means a lot for me to be able to come back to a place that had done so much for me and then to be able to come back and do a little bit as well," said Fiano.
And it means a lot to students like Jamaire Thibodeau.
"I only had little coats," said Thibodeau.
He now has big plans for his new coat.
"I was on my belly. Woohoo." said Thibodeau who told News8 about how much fun he once had sledding. "It was a big hill I was like (scream)."
The school principal Susan Lessard says the students will get a lot more out of this event than just a coat.
This is all about that interaction that community spirit with us and that smile that they give our kids," said Lessard.
Something students can pass on to others.
"This is a pay it forward coin," one volunteer told a student as he handed him a colored coin. "That's so you can do something nice for somebody today Okay?"
