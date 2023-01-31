NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 48-year-old man could face 75 years in prison for allegedly filing 25 false tax returns, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

David Etienne, of Norwich, has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on a $100,000 bond.

Etienne is accused of preparing false tax returns from several businesses — Los Maestros Inc, Los Maestros Tax Group, Tax Experts USA and Tax Experts USA Inc. The federal tax returns were filed from 2015 through 2019.

Avery said that in the returns, Etienne recorded false expenses and losses in connection with sole proprietorship businesses, and knew that his clients didn’t operate them. The returns also included employee expense information that wasn’t true, and some false medical, dental or education-related expenses.