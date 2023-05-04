NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Norwich Technical High School are taking steps to prepare for life after graduation. It’s all part of the ‘SkillsUSA signing day’.

SkillsUSA, a nationwide event, highlights career paths for young workers planning to enter skilled trades after graduation. Thursday, May 4, at 9 a.m., is when these students show their commitment to doing so.

Roughly, 60 Norwich Tech seniors will sign ‘letters of intent’ for jobs with local employers.

Local SkillsUSA chapters are encouraged to host a signing day event by inviting business partners, school administrators, teachers, elected officials, SkillsUSA alumni, family and friends to honor student decisions.

These students will enter apprenticeships or advanced technical training programs to prepare them for these jobs.

Numerous Norwich-region employers and military representatives will be present including Electric Boat, Charles Toyota, Saveway Petroleum, and Yankee Remodeler, among many others.