Norwich to crack down on distracted driving as part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

New London

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– In Norwich, they will be cracking down on distracted drivers starting Thursday. It’s all part of the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” campaign. 

It’s in collaboration with the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s Office of Highway Safety and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which says between 2012 and 2019 more than 2,600 people nationally died in crashes involving a distracted driver.

In Connecticut in 2019, more than 6,600 crashes were attributed to distracted driving. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“I have been to several serious motor vehicle accidents where the person on the cell phone is the…. the cause of the accident,” said Chris Nott, Norwich Police.

Police want to remind folks that distracted driving isn’t just talking or texting on your phone. It could also be putting on your makeup or programming your GPS while in driving. 

