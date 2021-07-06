Norwich to provide free Wi-Fi hotspots to areas without good internet access

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Soon Norwich Public Utilities will be using its bucket trucks to install free Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the Rose City.

“Yeah that would definitely help,” said Norwich resident Carrissa Wheeler.

She says a poor Wi-Fi signal in her Central Avenue apartment made remote learning very difficult for her kids.

“They started actually failing and I had no choice but to put them back in school because of the Wi-Fi,” said Wheeler.

NPU says there should be a big improvement once the new equipment is installed on its already established infrastructure.

“It’s like comparing the faucet on the outside of your house to a fire hydrant down the road. These can do a lot more consecutive connections,” explained John Covey, IT Manager for Norwich Public Utilities. “They cover about two city blocks.”

There are 13 locations throughout Norwich where the hot spots will be placed. Some public places like the Norwich Senior Center and in neighborhoods like Wheeler’s which also has a laundromat and church.

“We worked with NFA to find out where some of their underserved neighborhoods were for their community which coincided with the same areas for the Norwich Public schools,” said Covey.

Once it’s up and running it’s just one click on CTPublicWiFi and you are connected.

The state is planning to tap into federal COVID relief funding to help pay for the improved wireless connectivity.

Right now the state is footing the bill for this project. But Norwich Public Utilities will see how it goes and if it decides to expand it to future years or to more locations in the city it could look for its own grant funding for that.

“What we often say is we apply technology to the human condition to try and make it a little better and this speaks directly to that kind of personal goal,” said Covey.

A goal Covey says is being met in more than a hundred other communities as well.