Norwich to replace Christopher Columbus memorial, honor Italian-Americans

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Norwich is looking to make a change to its Italian heritage monument that has Christopher Columbus’s image on it. A meeting is set for Wednesday evening to discuss the change.

The Norwich Italian Heritage & Cultural Community announced Wednesday it has made the decision to “eliminate the carving of Columbus on the monument and replace it with a statement honoring the Italian Immigrants who settled in Norwich and contributed to making our community in its place.”

This comes after monuments honoring Columbus were vandalized across the state and the country following the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests against police brutality and racism.

Norwich will follow New Haven and New London in removing or altering their city’s Columbus monument.

Ahead of any change in Norwich, Columbus’ image will be covered up until the recommission, planned for September 2020.

The monument stands near Chelsea Parade and Norwich Free Academy and was put up in the 1990s.