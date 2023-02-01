NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich voters took to the polls Wednesday to decide if the city should implement a new strategy about responding to fire calls.

An ordinance recently passed by the city council put in place automatic aid, which means that both the city’s paid and volunteer firefighters would respond to serious calls such as structure fires.

Volunteer fire chiefs had agreed to look at the proposal as a six-month study, but said they were blindsided when council members voted to make it an ordinance before the study was finished.

“They feel like they were blindsided by the ordinance,” said Joseph DeLucia, the president pro tempore of the Norwich City Council. “They really shouldn’t have been. I was very clear that I anticipated it being an ordinance from at least a year back. It’s why it was on our agendas at the public safety meeting.”

But Mayor Pete Nystrom said that the intent was to wait until the six months were over before writing the law.

“Joe just jumped the gun, forced it down everybody’s throats, and when you do things like that, people get upset, and they feel they’re left out,” Nystrom said.

DeLucia said the ordinance is about response times, and said it will not increase taxes.

Volunteer fire chiefs and supporters were able to force a special election and place it in voters’ hands.

“The Norwich Fire Department should probably be the lead in coverage, and God bless the volunteers,” said Don Boisvert, who supported the ordinance.

Others disagreed with the new approach.

“I vote no because we have a lovely volunteer department,” Mary Lunt said.