Police have identify the body found in Wolcott Tuesday as missing Waterbury woman, ruled homicide

 

Norwich woman continues to pursue lawsuit against Harvard for withholding photos of ancestors

New London

FILE – In this March 20, 2019 file photo Tamara Lanier attends a news conference near the Harvard Club, in New York. Lanier, of Norwich, Conn., is suing the Harvard University for “wrongful seizure, possession and expropriation” of images she says depict two of her ancestors. Descendants of a Harvard professor who commissioned a series of 1850 photos of slaves say they’re backing the lawsuit against the university. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich woman has filed a lawsuit against Harvard in which she said the university has pictures of her ancestors taken back in 1850.

Tamara Lanier said she wants those pictures released and put into the public domain. The pictures are of slaves that were taken in South Carolina.

They’re actually daguerreotypes, which are old types of photographs, and Lanier said they were taken of her great-great-great-grandfather and his daughter, as well as a few other slaves.

She claimed they were taken by a Swiss scientist, who was also a Harvard professor, who wanted to take the pictures to promote his theory that slaves were of an inferior race.

Related: Connecticut woman launches lawsuit saying Harvard ‘shamelessly’ profits from photos of slaves

“When we’re keeping hidden from the public the history of what really happens, that’s, you know, I think we can’t begin to learn from our history and heal from our history until we tell the true story,” Lanier said. “And so Harvard needs to be honest about its role in history and honest about its role in slavery.”

Lanier said she has documented the fact she is related to the slaves Renty and his daughter Delia and that is not an easy task to do.

