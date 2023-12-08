BROCKTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich woman was shot and killed early Friday morning while sitting in a car in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Brockton police responded at 12:20 a.m. to Nason Street after receiving a call that a person was shot outside. Police found Stephanie Beatty, 22, inside a parked car, suffering from a gunshot. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators said an arrest warrant was issued for Gelson Fernandes, 29, of Brockton, charging him with homicide.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Beatty and Fernandes were previously acquainted.