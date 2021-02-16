Norwich woman who is fighting to get photographs of enslaved ancestors from Harvard to testify in front of Congress

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– In Norwich, one resident has just submitted testimony for a congressional bill HR40. This bill seeks reparations for the slavery in this country and really what it does is just seek to have a commission established to study what reparations there could be for descendants of slaves and also looking a slavery itself.

Tamara Lanier is testifying because she currently has a lawsuit against Harvard because of daguerreotypes a Harvard scientist took of her ancestors who were slaves back in North Carolina.

She would like those photos and daguerreotypes and the rights to them taken away from Harvard and given to her family.

“These infamous daguerreotypes, images that pirated the pride and dignity of my enslaved ancestors were used first by Harvard, and then by others to promote slavery in the United States, Apartheid in South Africa, and eugenics in other parts of the world,” said Tamara Lanier, Norwich.

The bill that Lanier is testifying for was first introduced in 1989 by Rep. John Conyers who has since passed away. In more than 30 years of being submitted it has never gotten out of committee. But she hopes this year will be different.

Especially because of the recent social justice movement which has come about.