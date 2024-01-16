NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — In July 2007, Maureen Brainard-Barnes went to New York City, and never returned home.

Tuesday, Long Island law enforcement said that suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann, dubbed the “Gilgo Beach Killer,” has been charged with her murder.

Nicolette Brianard-Barnes was seven years old when her 25-year-old mother was killed.

“Her loss drastically changed the trajectory of my life,” she said. “There are countless times I needed her and she was not there. I remember she read to me every night, and now I can no longer remember the sound of her voice.”

Authorities said that DNA evidence from a hair on Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ body linked him to her death.

“It was found on the buckle of the belt that secured her lower body,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

The bodies of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello were discovered in December 2010 along a stretch of Gilgo Beach on Long Island.

“Maureen was my older sister who was always there when I needed her,” Melissa Cann said. “Maureen was inspired to be a writer, and she loved reading books.”

The victims are believed to have been sex workers who met Heuermann online.

Brainard-Barnes’ family said she was so much more than that.

“These victims had families,” Cann said. “They were human beings with aspirations and hope for a better future for themselves.”

Her family never gave up hope that her killer would be caught.

Heuermann was arraigned on the new charge of second-degree murder Tuesday morning. He is due back in court next month.

“While the loss of my mom has been extremely painful for me, the indictment by the grand jury has brought hope for justice for my mom and my family,” Nicolette Brainard-Barnes said.