Nurses at Backus Hospital in Norwich going on strike

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Nurses at Backus Hospital in Norwich are hitting the picket line Tuesday morning.

They said they are taking a stand against their employer’s alleged unfair labor practices.

The nurses said they will strike for two days.

Labor leaders and elected officials like Congressman Joe Courtney are teaming up with patient care advocates. They are backing the nurses’ push to secure a new union contract.

The union represents 415 registered nurses at Backus Hospital.

