NY couple accused of racially motivated attack on Mystic hotel clerk appear in court amid protests

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, a couple from New York accused of attacking a Mystic hotel clerk back in June appeared in court. That clerk is Crystal Caldwell who is African American and she believes the attack was racially motivated.

There are several protestors out here who are here in support of her…

“Hey hey ho ho these racist folks have got to go,” they chanted.

And they chanted when Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay entered the courthouse with Sarner making defiant gestures toward them.

Surveillance video captured the attack on Caldwell who says she is still suffering from injuries both emotional and physical.

Both defendants were offered plea deals from the prosecution which include jail time.

“In total it would mean he would be sentenced to nine years suspended after serving five years with three years probation,” said M. John Strafaci, Caldwell’s Attorney. “Miss Orbay would receive of sentence of six years suspended after serving two years with three years probation.”

“I think they shouldn’t be on the streets. I think they’ve been doing this to too many people for way too long,” said Caldwell.

Both Sarner and Orbay are expected back in court in July to either accept the plea deals or reject them which would put them on the docket for trial.