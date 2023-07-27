MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Shark Week, and Mystic Aquarium is getting a bite of the fun.

So far, the aquarium has hosted an underwater filmmaker for the Discovery Channel and National Geographic. The aquarium also has tiger sharks, nurse sharks and an area where visitors can touch smaller sharks.

“We try to educate the public as much as possible about sharks, but Shark Week is the perfect week to do it, and this is really the first year,” said Keith Cowley, the events and outreach manager at the aquarium. “So, we’ve tackled Shark Week in a big way.”

Cowley, a shark historian, has studied prehistoric versions of the creatures. Now, as an educator, he’s able to share that knowledge.

“Sharks are actually a part of our ecosystem and for a very long time, and I think we treated them as a separate entity, like something that maybe shouldn’t belong because they had very sharp teeth and they posed a threat to us as human beings,” he said. “Fact of the matter is, human beings are in the water all year long, all around the world. You know, if they really were out to get us, there would be a much higher roster of incidents and they’re just aren’t. So they’re at the top level of the food chain. They’re taking care of business out there, cleaning up the dead, the dying, the injured and keeping all the other creatures.”

