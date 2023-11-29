WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Discretion is advised.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released its preliminary report and body camera footage Wednesday of Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in New London.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 2 p.m. at the America Best Value Inn on Bayonet Street. When police arrived on the scene, they were directed to Room 259.

Once at the room, officers then spoke with a witness who said 42-year-old Christopher Nolan went into a room and fired his gun out the window at an unidentified person. Police also learned that Nolan fled to the Clarion Inn Hotel adjacent to the America Best Value Inn.

Police then searched the Clarion Inn and located Nolan in a room. According to the report, Officer Joseph Nott, Officer Annie Agnew, and Officer Seth Bolduc then entered the room and saw Nolan press himself against the window to try to escape.

The officers then observed a gun in Nolan’s hand. He then began to turn toward the officers, which resulted in all three officers firing their weapons.

As seen in the video, police then located a revolver on the windowsill where Nolan was standing.

The report said Nolan sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The New London State’s Attorney’s Office and Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit are assisting the inspector general’s office with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.