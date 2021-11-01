Office of the Inspector General investigating Norwich officer’s use of deadly force after being shot at, releases video of the incident

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General is investigating a Norwich officer’s deadly use of force that took place last month.

On Oct. 26 around 9:55 p.m., Norwich Police Officer Scott Dupointe was responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Westwood Park. When Dupointe arrived, he saw the suspect, later identified as Andrew O’Lone, carrying a rifle.

WATCH: Office of the Inspector General released dash-camera footage of the incident:

Dispatch and radio transmissions. Credit: Office of the Inspector General

Dupointe state that O’Lone began firing multiple shots at the front windshield of his patrol car. Dupointe then returned fire at O’Lone.

Neither the officer nor O’Lone were shot during the incident. O’Lone fled the area but was later located at his home. O’Lone voluntarily surrendered and was taken into custody.

WATCH: Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage of the incident:

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating Dupointe’s use of deadly force.

