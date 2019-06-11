Officers search for 3 suspects allegedly linked to stolen credit card purchases

Police are looking for three suspects accused of shopping with stolen credit cards.
Officials say they are searching for three people who allegedly went on a shopping spree with stolen credit cards.
Related: PD: Man arrested for assaulting Milford officer after breach of peace complaint
Officers say the credit cards belong to a woman whose wallet was stolen at an East Lyme Stop and Shop last Monday.
The trio was spotted using the credit cards at Target in Waterford.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.