Officers search for 3 suspects allegedly linked to stolen credit card purchases

Police are looking for three suspects accused of shopping with stolen credit cards.

Officers say the credit cards belong to a woman whose wallet was stolen at an East Lyme Stop and Shop last Monday.

The trio was spotted using the credit cards at Target in Waterford.

