New London

Officers search for 3 suspects allegedly linked to stolen credit card purchases

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 04:57 AM EDT

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are looking for three suspects accused of shopping with stolen credit cards.

Officials say they are searching for three people who allegedly went on a shopping spree with stolen credit cards.

Officers say the credit cards belong to a woman whose wallet was stolen at an East Lyme Stop and Shop last Monday. 

The trio was spotted using the credit cards at Target in Waterford.

