EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were arrested Thursday after being accused of credit card fraud and identity theft in East Lyme, according to officials.

Officers responded to a report of fraudulent activity on the credit card of an East Lyme resident. The victim also told police that she also received confirmation emails for packages that were being shipped to a UPS drop-off location involving the same fraudulent transaction.

Police were able to retrieve the package at the drop-off location, which contained four iPhone 15 Pro Max cell phones.

Officers were then called back to the drop-off location the following day after it was reported that a female had come to the location to retrieve the package. When officers arrived on the scene, they located 21-year-old Wildriana Hernandez of the Bronx, who had her 2-year-old son with her.

During the investigation, police also learned that Hernandez was using a fake Connecticut driver’s license to pick up the package and that two men, later identified as Jerry Cordero and Reymond Junior Rosario-Almonte, were waiting in a vehicle in the parking lot for Hernandez to return.

All three were arrested and held on a $10,000 bond. They are expected in court on Jan. 19.